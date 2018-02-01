Home

The Challenge

Rising inequality and unequal access to opportunity are hurting working families across San Diego County and holding back businesses who cannot find talent.

31%

of Californians are working and living in poverty

114k: 46k

job postings v. people unemployed

37k

young adults in San Diego are not working or in school

The Opportunity

Our region’s businesses, workers and families will thrive when we unlock the potential of every San Diegan to succeed. True opportunity is achieved through access to networks, knowledge and resources like transportation and child care alongside lifelong learning to help workers acquire skills relevant to a rapidly changing economy.

Our Approach

We take a people-centered approach to enhancing the region’s economic health and stability through programs we run, research we do and the people we bring together. We recognize the uniqueness of individuals and businesses and connect them with the specific resources they need to succeed.

The Impact

2X

On average, for every $1 spent on our operations and programs, $2 is put back into the economy as wages.

105K+

services provided to job seekers annually

$2.3M

reported cost savings by businesses in FY18