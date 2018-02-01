Home
The Challenge
Rising inequality and unequal access to opportunity are hurting working families across San Diego County and holding back businesses who cannot find talent.
The Opportunity
Our region’s businesses, workers and families will thrive when we unlock the potential of every San Diegan to succeed. True opportunity is achieved through access to networks, knowledge and resources like transportation and child care alongside lifelong learning to help workers acquire skills relevant to a rapidly changing economy.
Our Approach
We take a people-centered approach to enhancing the region’s economic health and stability through programs we run, research we do and the people we bring together. We recognize the uniqueness of individuals and businesses and connect them with the specific resources they need to succeed.